ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford police are searching for a man who led them on a car chase before fleeing on foot Tuesday morning.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Michael R. Braatz, Jr., 51. But, Braatz failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase began on Crossroads Parkway near US 20 and ended with Braatz crashing into another vehicle on IR 75 NB near South Avenue.

Braatz then fled the scene on foot. Police have not been able to locate him.

Officers have obtained a felony 3 warrant against Braatz for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 419-666-5230.

