Cruz Lowery ran off while helping a corrections officer take out the trash.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate is back in custody at the Ross County Jail after he ran from a corrections officer while helping take out the trash at the facility.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Cruz Lowery was assigned to help the officer when he ran off around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

At around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Lowery was taken back into custody.