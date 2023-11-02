Special surprise room makeover for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

The nonprofit organization 'Once Upon a Room' surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Once Upon a Room surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week.

Despite the mask, you can see the joy on Shakelia Del Andino's face as she walks into her five-month-old’s newly decorated room at the hospital.

“We have been here for a while and it's really nice," Del Andino said.

During pregnancy, her son was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which is when a fetus’ organs migrate to the chest.

He’s been at the hospital ever since he was born in September.

“He wasn't expected to be here. So, he's doing really good," Del Andino said.

A partnership was formed between the hospital and Once Upon A Room, and seven long-term patients were chosen for the transformations.

“We just thought it would be really beneficial for these families in particular, to have a little bright spot in there, say, some generosity and personalization to their space, which is so important for our patients and families on this unit," Sarah Steenland, traveling specialist with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, said.

This is the organization's first time doing room makeovers in Grand Rapids.

The group worked with nurses to pick out a custom theme for each child.



“Every room we shot for individually made custom name signs and bags and special parent cups with their names on them, we want it to really be a not a one-size-fits-all experience," Stephanie Trexler, with Once Upon a Room, said.

The goal is to make the rooms feel more like home.

“They have been really nice and made this journey really special for him," Del Andino said.

Mission accomplished for these very deserving patients and their families.

