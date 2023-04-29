14 injured after roof collapses at house near Ohio State

Officers responded to a call of a roof collapsing at a house in the 60 block of East 13th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen people were taken to a hospital after the roof of a house near The Ohio State University campus collapsed Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Officers responded to a call of a roof collapsing in the 60 block of East 13th Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Martin told 10TV that the front porch collapsed "due to many, many students on top of the roof."

All 14 people were taken to nearby hospitals in what was described as "stable" condition.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.