Ronald McDonald House Charities is gearing up to reopen under new guidelines and preparations to keep guest families and staff safe and healthy.

Some of the new changes being made are guest families will be allowed to have food in their rooms.

RMHC says under normal circumstances food is not permitted in the rooms, but families will be allowed to eat in their rooms as all common areas of the Houses will be closed to help practice social distancing.

In order to make this happen, RMHC are looking to borrow mini refrigerators for a short time until they are able to resume operations.

Anyone with a mini-fridge available should call Lisa Zoltowski at 419-471-4663. The fridges will be returned.