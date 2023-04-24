Ronald McDonald House celebrates kids battling life-threatening illnesses

The Ronald McDonald House will be hosting Superhero Day at the house on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ronald McDonald House Charities provides shelter for over 5,000 people a year with the help of up to 50 volunteers a week. The Wonderly family said their experiences with hospitals would not be the same without it.

Last month, Ted and Macey Wonderly moved their family more than an hour away from Sherwood, Ohio, into the Ronald McDonald House in Toledo after their 19-month-old daughter, Raegan, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

"It's basically formed in her bone marrow; she's producing leukemia within her blood," Macey said. "Her chromosomes 8 and 16 fused together and that's what caused it and it's so abundant that her immune system wasn't able to kill it off."

Raegan has to undergo three rounds of chemo, and later this year she will need a bone marrow transplant. Her mother, father and three-year-old brother, Reid, all signed up to be donors right away.

Macey said all three got their swabs done on Monday and will know by next week if they are matches.

Within days, the whole family's life had changed and they said it was bearable thanks to the Ronald McDonald House.

Wendy Bejaige, the director of operations at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio, said the nonprofit is always in need of volunteers and donations.

"Our families stay here free of charge and we provide the room, board and meals, so any kind of pantry items or household goods are always appreciated," Bejaige said.

Raegan's family said she is a superhero to them, which is why they want to share her story. And they are doing that on social media with the hashtag #RaeganStrong.