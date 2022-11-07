Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

A small portion between the two roundabouts has been closed. The entrance to the expressway is open.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning.

This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475.

An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.

The driver was the only occupant in the truck and was uninjured.

A small portion between the two roundabouts has been closed.

The entrance to the expressway is open.

