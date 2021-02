No injuries have been reported as a result of the accident.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of travel on I-475 have been restricted on the westbound to southbound lanes near US-23 following a rollover crash on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a commercial vehicle, although no HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result.

No injuries have been reported. However, motorists are asked to proceed through the area with caution.