LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on US 24 in Providence Township.

A semi reportedly flipped over near mile marker 56 around 7 a.m.

According to scanners, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle for some time before crews were able to get them out.

At this time, there is no word on their condition or if any other injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.

WTOL has crews headed to the scene, working to bring you the latest.

