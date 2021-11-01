Robber steals piggy bank with Adrian child's 'life savings' inside

The robber used a brick to smash out a bedroom window and stole several items from the home – including a child’s pink piggy bank.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that left a child without a pink piggy bank containing the child's "life savings" on Thursday.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified man burglarized a home in the 600 block of Dennis Street in the Adrian.

The robber used a brick to smash out a bedroom window and proceeded to steal several items from the home – including a child’s pink piggy bank, containing what was described as holding the child’s life savings.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a distinctive brown jacket with the letter “P” on the front and a larger symbol with wings on the back.

The subject was also wearing white open-backed footwear resembling "Crocs"-type shoes with a logo on the front. He also appeared to walk bow-legged.

The suspect was last seen walking northbound from East Berry through the alley that runs between Sout Winter and Dennis.