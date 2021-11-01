Robber steals piggy bank with Adrian child's 'life savings' inside

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that left a child without a pink piggy bank containing the child's "life savings" on Thursday.
Police said that just after 1 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified man burglarized a home in the 600 block of Dennis Street in the Adrian.
The robber used a brick to smash out a bedroom window and proceeded to steal several items from the home – including a child’s pink piggy bank, containing what was described as holding the child’s life savings.
The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a distinctive brown jacket with the letter “P” on the front and a larger symbol with wings on the back.
The subject was also wearing white open-backed footwear resembling "Crocs"-type shoes with a logo on the front. He also appeared to walk bow-legged.
The suspect was last seen walking northbound from East Berry through the alley that runs between Sout Winter and Dennis.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4819, or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.