I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

Major diversion now set for Monday, no longer scheduled for tonight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.

"It's not just spraying paint. It's rather like, an adhesive," said Kelsie Hoagland, District II ODOT Public Information Officer. "The ground has to be warm enough to receive the striping and the heat applicator to be able to be laid effectively, otherwise it will just fly right off really."

Now, the major rerouting will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday.

This weekend there will also be roadwork. Tomorrow, both the eastbound and westbound ramps on US24 to Northbound I-475 will be closed the majority of the day. The two ramps are important to the diversion happening Monday.

"The bigger picture that we want people to stay focused on is actually two fold in the particular case," said Hoaglan. "When this project is complete, there will be three lanes in each direction between the river already up to where it just became three lanes north of Airport. So it's gonna be a tremendous opportunity to have smoother flow of traffic, less congestion and a great aspect overall for motorists when this project is complete."

