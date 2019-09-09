LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — It was a campaign promise. Now, the governor of Michigan's plan to fix the roads has hit a roadblock.

In a weekend meeting with legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to pass a budget without a plan to fix roads.

"There's definitely some roads that need fixing. There are some big potholes that I need to swerve around," Temperance driver Ashley Dyson said.

"The roads, of course, need fixing because we have the freeze, thaw here and heavy traffic," Lamberville driver Bob Tienvieri added.

Whitmer campaigned on a pledge to get it done and said she would not sign a budget without a "real fix" to significantly boost spending on roads.

She released a plan in March which included a 45-cents increase in the gas tax.

"The whole goal here is to get to a spend level of $2.5 billion additional on our roads," Whitmer said back in March.

It's September and lawmakers need to pass a budget by Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers said the tax increase isn't going to be included.

"I honestly think the 45 cents would make a big difference. I mean, everybody needs gas so everyone's going to be doing a little bit. And there's definitely roads that need fixing," Dyson said.

Others said the significant gas tax increase is not the way to go about fixing the roads.

"I think it's ridiculous. I don't think it's necessary. I think the issue has to come from the legislature and changing Act 51, which is the way they fund the roads," Tienvieri said.

While the issue is tabled for now, Whitmer and legislative leaders agreed to continue talking about road funding in "a meaningful way."

MORE FROM WTOL:

AAA: Trends show Toledo gas prices dropping

Treasures from famed Fort Industry Square to be sold at online auction