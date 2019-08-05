LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Division of Wildlife has closed the road into Metzger Marsh on Wednesday due to flooding.

This is according to the Biggest Week Twitter account, dedicated to the Biggest Week in American Birding

This will affect the ten-day birding festival, in which thousands of visitors come to northwest Ohio to catch a glimpse of the migratory warbler.

READ MORE: Flood warning may dampen Biggest Week in American Birding

Officials say the road will remain closed until conditions can be reevaluated tomorrow morning.