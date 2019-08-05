LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Division of Wildlife said Thursday the road into Metzger Marsh is back open.

This is according to the Biggest Week Twitter account, dedicated to the Biggest Week in American Birding.

The road was closed on Wednesday due to flooding.

The road reopening is good news for thousands of visitors who came to northwest Ohio to catch a glimpse of the migratory warbler during the ten-day birding festival.

READ MORE: Thousands flock to Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge for birding week