Road flooding in Fostoria after heavy afternoon rain

The Fostoria Police Division is asking people to be patient and avoid underpasses after 2" of rain fell on the city on Sunday.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria is experiencing flooding throughout the area after heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.

Mayor Eric Keckler said the underpass at Lytle St. was experiencing the worst flooding.

Commenters on the post also reported that Rock St., Center St., and Poplar St. were all flooded.

WTOL 11 Meteorologist John Burchfield says a midday storm dumped two inches of rain on the city in less than half an hour.

The heaviest rain fell on the northeast side of town.

