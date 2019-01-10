PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Multiple fire crews are responding to a barn fire on Roachton Road, reported to be the Fantasy Acres barn.

The call came in just after 3 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the area, as well as airborne debris. Roads in the area are blocked off as fire crews tackle the fire. Perrysburg and Northwood fire units are working to battle the fire.

WTOL

WTOL has crews headed to the scene, working to bring you the latest information. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Vacant house fire spreads to occupied home in south Toledo

RELATED: TFRD raising awareness on fire safety around town

A large barn fire roars through Fantasy Acres in Perrysburg.

WTOL