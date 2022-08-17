Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

A handful of people who lived in the Riverview Terrace Apartment building have been staying in Tecumseh but were told they have to move for the third time.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing.

Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from Adrian are about to move for their third time.

Riverview Terrace residents were initially evacuated with just a few hours of notice and those at Tecumseh Inn were told they have to leave before the end of the week.

"I just want my money and I want to sue them good," resident Kevin Brighton said.

Another renter, who asked to remain anonymous, said she's tired of moving and not having any of her belongings.

"We're just told to move here, move there," she said. "They're herding us like cattle and I just feel as though the owners need to come forth, show their face, and explain what is going on."

Brighton said he wants his belongings he wasn't able to grab and never look back.

"I hope they knock it down. They need to," he said.

The apartment complex has a hotline set up for people to call for updates, the latest of which is from Aug. 16.

The following quote is from the hotline voicemail:

"We did have a structural engineer advise us that the building will be repairable. What this means next is that we are in the process of engaging with a contractor to bid out the repair work in an effort to get an understanding of the cost associated with the work. We anticipate the work will take several months."