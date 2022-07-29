City of Adrian holds press conference discussing the fate of Riverview Terrace residents

Some residents are being moved to a new hotel to stay at for the next two weeks, but after that, they don't know what their living situation holds.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian city officials held a news conference discussing the next steps for the displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments on Friday morning.

The conference happened a day after the city declared a state of emergency. The apartment building was determined to be structurally unsound by Lenawee County engineers on Monday morning when the residents were instructed to quickly pack their things and exit the building, unsure of when they will return.

Of the approximately 175 residents of the apartments, 80 are still without lodging, Adrian's city administrator, Greg Elliott, said.

Elliot the city is committed to providing temporary housing for the displaced. But with all of the hotels in Adrian booked for an upcoming race at the Michigan International Speedway, the city is forced to turn to less ideal options, he said.

"We have secured a location in Dundee for two weeks, that could possibly be extended for two weeks if we can't identify a transitional option during that time," Elliott said.

Dundee is a village over 30 minutes away from Adrian and is in Monroe County. For residents like Ann Bakar, who works in Adrian and takes care of her mom full time, it means her entire life has been turned upside down.

"Everyone has doctors, dentists, family friends, you know everybody has a set routine that they've gotten used to over the years, and to be abruptly pulled from that is just very upsetting," she said.

Whether Bakar will ever return home is another question altogether. Elliott said the damage to the building is extensive with massive cracks ripping the walls from the floor.

He said the city is hesitant to make any long-term plans for the residents until they know the building's fate. He said the building is still being determined if the building is salvageable, which could take months. In the meantime, Bakar said she is "confused, unsure, scared" about not knowing where she will be sleeping for the foreseeable future.

However, multiple Michigan organizations are stepping up to help.

The Lenawee County Community Foundation is accepting financial donations that go directly to paying for the residents' temporary living.

Nonprofit group Share the Warmth of Lenawee on 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian is also collecting essentials for Riverview Terrace residents.

The full list of items needed is below:

RIVERVIEW TERRACE RESIDENT NEEDS