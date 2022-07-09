'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace residents given deadline by city to find housing or pay

People staying at the Adrian Inn were told during a meeting Wednesday that they have to find new housing or pay rent to remain at the hotel.

ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live.

"It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my family is here," Stephen Rojas, who lived at Riverview Terrace apartments, said.

Rojas says he has lived at Riverview Terrace apartments for two years. But for the last six weeks, he has been living at the Adrian Inn.

In July, Rojas was one of the nearly 200 people that were told their apartment building was unsafe to live in and forced out.

"Each day I just get up and ask myself, .well what's going to happen now?'" Rojas said.

He was one of the dozens that were told that moving back into their apartment at Riverview Terrace will not be happening soon.

"I'd like for Medallion [Management] to say, 'it's going to take this long [to repair the building,'" Rojas said. "We all want to hear that but we haven't heard that yet."

It's a question that many are waiting to have answered.

"We don't know a scope of time, we're working on getting a scope of time from the engineering firm, " said Scott Beltz, the CEO of Medallion Management, the company that owns Riverview Terrace apartments.

Beltz says from there though figure out how much it'll cost to fix the building.

"It's not going to be in the next few months," Beltz said. "It's probably closer to a year or more."

Beltz and other officials from the city of Adrian and housing organizations came to offer people other permanent places to live.

"We just don't want to mislead residents into thinking this is a short-term inconvenience," he said.

Places like mobile home parks and other apartments were offered to people. The problem is many of them are more than an hour away.

Beltz added that finding affordable housing right now is tough.

Medallion Management properties are across the state and hours away. Beltz says if they do go to one of their other properties, they would let them out of their lease when Riverview Terrace is livable again.

"It's not something that I like to do but I'm here to help re-house and make the best of the situation, I know it's sent an ideal situation for anybody," said Beltz.

People that were forced out of the apartment complex are also living at the Super 8 hotel and Tecumseh Inn. They have until Sept. 15 to find new housing or pay the nightly fee to stay there.

For those living at the Adrian Inn, they have the option to start paying $300 a month in rent on Sept. 15. The city of Adrian owns the Adrian Inn, so they can make those rental options available.

"We all just have to do what we have to do," Rojas said.