TIFFIN, Ohio — A tucked away neighborhood park in Tiffin is getting a major upgrade.

Riverview Park sits between the backyards of about two dozen homes in a south Tiffin subdivision. Work is well underway to fully upgrade the little neighborhood park, using a $120,000 Community Development Block Grant.

Along with a new basketball court surface and playground, two additional access points will be created as well as a 1/4 mile asphalt track around the perimeter.

Tiffin city engineer Matt Watson said the park had not been tended too much over the years, but will now be a huge addition for the neighborhood.

"Riverview Park is a unique park in the city of Tiffin. It was developed when the subdivision was developed. So previously, the platting requirements required that all subdivisions had a park. So, the backyard of many properties is Riverview Park," Watson said.

Once the project is completed, the city of Tiffin will then begin looking forward to their 2021 CDBG project which will be awarded next year.

A park re-dedication ceremony is planned for Thursday, November 14.

RELATED: Ottawa Hills hosting annual 'Volley for the Cure' event this Thursday

RELATED: Halloween on horseback: Kids can trick-or-treat the equestrian way in Findlay this fall