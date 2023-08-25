Water search to resume for kayaker last seen in River Raisin Thursday

Officials said crews recovered a kayak at the scene.

MONROE, Mich. — Crews have continued the search for a person who was last seen kayaking near the River Raisin Marina Thursday evening.

According to a social media post from the Monroe Public Safety Department, a caller reported seeing a person in a kayak fall into the water near the River Raisin Marina. The Frenchtown and Monroe Township Fire Departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office dive team responded to the scene.

Sonar technology was used to attempt to locate the victim. Crews recovered a kayak from the area, officials said.

The search was suspended Thursday evening due to weather conditions but resumed Friday. Officials said they would provide updates as they become available.