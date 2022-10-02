River East Gallery | The newest home for local art

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here’s something to look forward to this spring - a new art gallery will make its way over to east Toledo on Main Street.



The owners are still in the process of renovating the space, but once it’s done the three owners, who are also artists, will be able to hang up their art pieces for the community to enjoy as well as purchase them.



What makes this place so unique is that there is a studio towards the back of the gallery where the artists/owners can do their work - and the community will have the opportunity to stop by and watch them work.



The owners explain that every month they hope to open up new exhibits featuring other artists in the region to get their work displayed in the gallery as well.



They all agreed that they wanted to give the city of Toledo the opportunity to experience art in culture in a unique way.



“It's a positive outlet to express yourself in our world of sometimes chaotic things. It’s a great positive release and we want to influence others to see that as an option. We want to find things to do that are positive” says Connor Degnan, co-owner of River east Gallery



The trio is also excited to bring art to East Toledo.