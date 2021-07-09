Ritter Planetarium on UT's main campus reopening today

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ritter Planetarium is opening its doors to the public after being closed for more than a year.
In honor of the reopening, the planetarium is launching its first program since its closure called "Fireball" for students and the public to enjoy at 8:30 p.m.
Shown every Friday through Aug. 27, the 45-minute show will explore how impacts from comets and asteroids have shaped Earth's history.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children, seniors and UToledo members.
The planetarium also offers public programs on the weekends, K-12 school programs, Scout programs, private parties and birthday parties by reservation.