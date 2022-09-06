Rising gas prices put a strain on already tight budgets for young professionals, college students

It's known and accepted that budgeting is key, but pockets are hurting. Some young professionals and college students now have one more bill to pile on their debt.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — At Mr. Freeze on McCord Road, employees serve delicious treats and hope for tips that will help pay for school.

College senior Ashely Wagonlander and college graduate student Mikayla Grajczyk said they're working hard, but gas prices are making them work harder just to get by.

Wagonlander said she's had to adjust her budget big time.

"Gas was never really something I had to account for in my budget," Wagonlander said. "Now I definitely have to add it into my budget and kind of watch where I'm going. Maybe if it's not a necessity, I can't drive there now."

Grajczyk said the prices are killing her when it comes to extracurriculars. Especially since she's a volunteer softball coach for a team nearly an hour away.

Two hours worth of gas - which she doesn't get reimbursed for - is not cheap.

"Having to pay for my own gas. Money for that is really hard. It kind of takes out of stuff that I'd rather spend my money on," Grajczyk said.

While these young collegiate students are working hard to save up, first-grade student Roy Spahr is planning ahead. While he readily admits he can't drive, he's being smart with his money.

"I'm trying to put stuff in my piggy bank to save it," Roy said.

Michigan State graduate Elizabeth Liber, got her degree a year ago. She said it's still a struggle with gas as a young professional because people are fresh from college, some are paying loans and first jobs don't usually pay the most. Combined, these are forcing some hard truths.

"Now I need to take something out of a different part of my budget so that I can afford to even get to work," Liber said. "It's cheaper to fly to Florida than it is to drive to Florida right now."

Grajczyk said her family shares Kroger gas points. But, there aren't as many to go around nowadays.

Both Liber and Wagonlander admitted that many fun things, like just driving around to enjoy the day, have gone by the wayside.

Roy said if his grandfather didn't have a car, walking or bicycling is a smart alternative, while also being cautious.

"Always be safe when you're crossing streets," Roy said. "Always look sideways."