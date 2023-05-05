Ripken Baseball purchases Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center

Ripken Baseball announced on Tuesday that it has purchased Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ripken Baseball, the baseball facility, camp and tournament operator founded by Hall of Fame infielder Cal Ripken Jr., announced on Tuesday that it has purchased Sports Force Parks at the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

The purchase of Sports Force Parks marks Ripken Baseball's first foray beyond baseball and softball, with the multipurpose facility possessing the ability to host soccer, lacrosse, and youth football tournaments -- as well as baseball and softball tournaments.

“Adding Sports Force Parks to the Ripken Baseball family is significant on many levels,” Michael Kenney, CEO of Ripken Baseball, said in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to bring a Big League experience to not only baseball and softball, but also soccer, lacrosse, and even football. The proximity of the complex is ideal for families looking for a complete entertainment experience with a world-class amusement park down the road at Cedar Point.”

In addition to Sports Force Parks, Ripken Baseball will also assume control of youth baseball tournament operator 17 Tournaments and travel planner Oakwood Lodging Group. Both created by the same company that founded Sports Force Parks, Sports Fields, Inc., 17 Tournaments brings youth baseball tournaments to Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio, while Oakwood Lodging Group creates "a seamless experience for youth teams traveling outside their home market to book hotels, flights, and other travel needs efficiently."

Earlier this year, Cleveland Guardians co-owner David Blitzer and his business partner Josh Harris completed a strategic investment in Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All Star Village.