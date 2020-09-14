Riding to honor Braylen Noble

Mourners took to the streets on Sunday to honor a young boy who captured the community's heart.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds gathered near the memorial set up at Hunter's Ridge Apartments to honor Braylen Noble's short life.

The 3-year-old's family reported him missing earlier this month.

Nearly one week later, after searches by police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers, police found Braylen's body in the pool at the apartment complex where he lived.

A few days after the gruesome discovery, people pulled up with their cars, motorcycles and even wheelchairs to roll along the streets in his honor.

"Come out to the community and show everybody that we really care and show him everyone did love him. Whatever color you are, we all stick together," said Patrick Farbrother who has been at the memorial site since day one. "We came out since day one and we've been out here since day one."

As people gathered, they decorated their cars in the little boy's memory and took off to a place near and dear to Braylen.

"Swan Park and then we're gonna come back here because he loved the park so everything is about him today in the park," said Sherri Sweeney, Co-ordinator of the memorial.