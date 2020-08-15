Rick's City Diner owner names outdoor patio in honor of manager who worked for free

Rick's City Diner manager Amy Szabo worked every day for free when the pandemic first started. Now, Amy's Sidewalk Trattoria is officially open for the public.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A few months ago, during the start of the pandemic, we checked in with local businesses to see how they are doing. At the time, Rick's City Diner manager Amy Szabo came into the restaurant every day and worked for free.

The owner, Rick, said he was touched by her attitude.

"I guess she gave me the impetus again to be positive to start planning this and look forward to something again to working hard again I don't know if I could've done it without her," Rick said.

Meanwhile, Rick has been working on a project of his own, setting up an outside patio for customers to dine while outside. Little did Szabo know, Rick had a surprise up his sleeve.

"It was the biggest surprise ever he didn't want me to come out here and I have no idea why so then I walk out and it was beautiful," Szabo said.

The new patio area is named after Amy.

Amy's Sidewalk Trattoria is officially open for the public. Customers can come in, sit down, and grab a bite to eat while feeling like they're in Italy.

"(If) Only my name was Italian, that would've made it a little bit better," Szabo said.

Szabo said her advice for people is to keep working hard and the work will eventually pay off.