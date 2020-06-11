Revitalization is coming to Vistula, which is Toledo's oldest neighborhood

Officials with ARK Development say the plan is to convert the building into 33 apartments which will bring life into the north Toledo community.

Toledo's oldest neighborhood is on its way to seeing a much-needed revitalization.

The Historic Wonder Bread factory on north Summit and Elm Street is about to be turned into a large living space for those looking to live near downtown.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, the owner of the building, said it's about more than just the apartment complex.

"Once we activate it and breathe new life into it and get the residents in here it should only help to build the narrative that current residents have already built here," said Mikolajczyk.

The new development in the Vistula neighborhood was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

"I can not be more proud to be a part of this work. I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to bring this building back to life. It's been vacant for over 20 years," said Mikolajczyk.

ARK Development bought the building about three years ago and is now converting it into 33 new apartments with a view of the Maumee River and downtown.

It's bringing light to Toledo's oldest neighborhood, which hasn't seen the best of days.

"What I hope to see, that will come of this is the, is the blossoming of more places and more people that will make those differences to make this a neighborhood where folks can be proud of, " said State Representative Paula Hicks-Hudson.

All together, the redevelopment will cost $7.5 million.

Funds which will come from historic tax credits and different partners like the Lucas County Land bank and investors such as LISC.

"We are delighted to be doing this because of what you're going to get. But we're also delighted to be investing in talent of color and the country needs to take it much more seriously if we're going to be as great as we can be. Toledo is showing the country what it should do," said Maurice Jones, the CEO of LISC.

Mikolajczyk said it's a win, win for the entire city and those who want to see it flourish.

"I really envision once the residences get here, the businesses will have to come next, the walk ability. That sense of creating community along this Summit Street Corridor that is missing," said Mikolajczyk.