TOLEDO, Ohio — A retired special education instructor from Toledo won over $50,000 in prizes on Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Vicky Simpson described herself to Pat Sajak as a mother, grandmother, vocal performer, occasional actress and a "certified" chocoholic.

After winning the category "places," Simpson first won $1,650 and a week-long trip to Barbados.

Following this big win, she was able to spin the wheel again and she chose "phrase" as her category. Simpson was able to solve another puzzle and as a result, she won a convertible Mustang.

