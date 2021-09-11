Retired rideshare bikes could get new owners through Toledo Bikes

The 3-year-old bikes aren't being used by the city anymore, so Toledo Bikes will be fixing them up and finding homes for the bicycles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bikes bought by the city of Toledo three years ago could soon be owned by members of the public.

Chris Partee loves almost anything that runs on two wheels

"When I was a little boy, my bike would break and my dad would show me how to work on it and from there I knew how to turn wrenches," Partee said.

Partee spends his days in a profession most people don't have to worry about until it's an emergency.

"It's kind of therapeutic. I like when I fix a bike and it's fixed. Comes in broken and leaves fixed," Partee said.

Toledo Bikes' warehouse is full of bikes big and small, old and new. Many of those bikes have been donated and soon, the warehouse could see 95 more.

"Bicycles allow for independence, mobility, opportunity for jobs, to go for resources like libraries, Metroparks," Toledo Bikes Board president Steven Atkinson said.

The goal will be restoring them and getting them to people who need it most, an idea that's not new to the people at Toledo Bikes who have the mission of providing low cost or no cost bicycles to the public.

"I think it might mean a lot to some people because they don't have cars and being an electric bike, they can get back and forth to work. You know, something easier for them than a traditional pedal bike," Partee said.

The taxi yellow bikes will be checked out and fixed up before they get back on the road, and one person can't wait to get his hands on them.

"Man, I wish I had the words," Partee said.