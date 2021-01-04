'It's what I was made for' | Retired nurses team up to help Toledoans sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

The former nurses created a Facebook group called "Vac Team." There, a person struggling to make an appointment can send a message and get the help they need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Julie Cunningham and Linda Palmer are both retired nurses, and are now dedicating their time to helping Toledoans make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pair hadn't met until they bonded over their desire to help.

"It's humbling. It's what I was made for," Cunningham said. "At this point in the game, I think that's what I was created for."

The two partnered up with the goal of connecting more than 100 people with appointments to get their shots.

Cunningham said they've stopped counting, but they're now taking their efforts to social media.

The former nurses created a Facebook group called "Vac Team," which you can find online here. There, a person who needs help making that vaccination appointment can post or send a private message. Julie and Linda will respond, and do what they can to help get that shot scheduled.

Though Cunningham spent a lifetime helping others as a nurse, it was her mother who ultimately inspired her to help schedule vaccination appointments. She's 91-year-old and had trouble getting in line for her vaccination. It took multiple attempts before she got in. Cunningham said she realizes not everyone has the resources, time or patience to be so persistent.

Cunningham said her "Vac Team: partner has a similar story involving her husband.

They started working separately but connected online, both working toward the same goal. It only seems logical that they teamed up to help those struggling to get an appointment book their COVID-19 vaccination.