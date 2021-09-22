Restoration companies dealing with high volume of calls due to heavy rains, unprepared homeowners

TOLEDO, Ohio — With up to three to four inches of rain falling in northwest Ohio on Wednesday, some area homeowners with basements have been dealing with flooding. Restoration 1, a water damage restoration service, said the main thing they're dealing with is sump pump failures. "It's just not able to keep up with the volume that's getting pushed through right now and it's causing some of them to burn up and just quit working. Other ones just can't keep up," the company's owner, Jeremy Upton, said.

He adds, you should make sure your sump pump is on and properly functioning.



"If you have a backup, make sure that the battery is charged for it or that it's a water-driven backup and the valves are on and it's properly working," Upton said.



If you do happen to get any water in your basement, Upton said you should call a restoration company immediately and then file a claim with your insurance company.



Upton says if you don't get it taken care of properly, or quickly enough, "You can have a lot of mold growth happening down the line and that's a way more expensive expense than dealing with water damage in the first place."



Upton said the main concern after water floods your home is getting anything out you want to salvage.