Food industry sees success through takeout and delivery-only options as businesses maneuver through the pandemic

Amy Mosher, the owner of Social Rind Co., says her small business has been popular during the pandemic, even with only takeout, delivery and catering options.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With no end in sight to the pandemic, restaurant owners are making big changes so their businesses can survive.

A few say they're not waiting for indoor dining to go back to normal.

Amy Mosher runs her business, Social Rind Co. out of a kitchen in Perrysburg.

"It's a cheese and charcuterie company," explained Mosher.

But you won't see any tables here, because Social Rind Co. is only doing catering, takeout and delivery.

"Business has been insane so far. We were nominated for best of Toledo after being in business for just 3 months. So that was pretty exciting," said Mosher.

Mosher opted not to open a sit-down restaurant because they're risky, especially in a pandemic.

And she's not alone.

Big chains like Chipotle and the Ralphie's/Frisch's Big Boy on Monroe in Toledo are turning to "to-go" business models.

"So in 2020 all premise dining swiftly accelerated due to COVID and it appears to be a permanent trend. Guests are telling us so as drive-thru, carryout and delivery sales continue on the uptick 33 weeks after dining rooms were allowed to reopen in Ohio," said Beth Hammond, the director of marketing with Bennett Enterprises, which owns Ralphie's/Frisch's Big Boy.

The change also requires new marketing plans, offerings and delivery for customers.

"We started this just in January. We offer a monthly cheese and charcuterie subscription. We call it the monthly social. Where you can order 3, 6 or 12 months and each month you'll get a different cheese and charcuterie delivered to your door," said Mosher.

The get-it-to-go model is a bit of insurance as the pandemic continues and prices continue to be hard to swallow.

"Some of the frustrations that we, like other restaurants, have endured are like the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic, product pricing and sourcing of product, that really have become a big deal," said Hammond.

Ralphie's/Frisch's Big Boy get-it-to-go is slated to open this spring.

Social Rind Co. hopes to welcome customers inside when it's safe.

You can order by visiting the Social Rind Co. Facebook page here or its website socialrindco.com.