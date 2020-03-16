OHIO, USA — Throughout the state of Ohio, businesses, schools and other institutions have temporarily closed in an ongoing effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

If you have been impacted by the statewide shutdowns, here are some resources that can help:

CHANGES TO OHIO UNEMPLOYMENT

On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed all bars and restaurants to close dining room service. Carry-out and delivery services are still allowed at this time.

FOR WORKERS

In an effort to alleviate some of the strain on industry workers, DeWine is expected to sign an executive order allowing restaurant staff to access unemployment compensation.

According to Lt. Gov. John Husted, changes to the way unemployment is administered are also in the works. You can view those changes here.

Legislators will be broadening policy to clarify that individuals quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to the usual requirements to actively seek work during the period of emergency.

Ohio usually has a one-week waiting period before someone can receive unemployment, however, DeWine's order waives the waiting period so eligible workers can receive benefits for the first week.

FOR EMPLOYERS

To avoid penalizing individual employers by increasing future taxes, the costs of the additional benefits will be mutualized.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will also waive employer penalties for late reporting and payments for the next quarter to assist employers impacted by lack of staff availability.

For bar and restaurant owners, DeWine announced Monday a one-time liquor buyback option to aid establishments who stocked up ahead of St. Patrick's Day. All the owner or F2 permit holder has to do, is return the unopened high-proof liquor product back to Contract Liquor Agency that they bought it from.

HAVE MORE QUESTIONS OR NEED TO APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS?

Answers to common questions regarding unemployment and the coronavirus can be found right here. If you need to apply, click here for an online application.

UTILITY SHUT-OFFS

With some Ohioans temporarily out of work, or working fewer hours, many are concerned about how bills will get paid.

Local utilities are working to help those most impacted by statewide closures and many have promised to keep things running, even if you aren't able to pay. Here is a look at what companies are involved and what to do if you need help during the state emergency.

ENGAGE TOLEDO

If you live in Toledo and your water has been turned off for non-payment, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to have it tuned back on.

AEP OHIO

Leaders with power company AEP Ohio announced Friday they would be temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment due to the number of restrictions in the state amid coronavirus concerns.

For more information about AEP, click here.

OHIO EDISON

As of Friday, service shutoffs for past-due Ohio Edison customers have been discontinued. Leaders with the company said in a Facebook post that they would be monitoring the situation and adjust the company's policy as circumstances develop.

Customers who are facing hardships should call 1-800-447-3333.

INTERNET PROVIDERS

Dozens of internet providers have pledged to relax penalties for missed bills amid economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCC enacted the "Keep Americans Connected" pledge, instructing internet companies not to terminate service or charge late fees to any residential or small business customer that cannot pay internet bills for 60 days.

The agreement also asks providers to open WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them.

The following companies have signed the pledge:

HELP WITH FOOD

Kids are out of school and grocery lines are long. While restaurant dining rooms are closed, many are offering carry-out options and delivery service, check with your favorite spot to see what they have planned.

If you need help affording meals or are elderly and wish to avoid going somewhere in person, there are a number of community organizations stepping up to the plate.

FOR KIDS

Last week, DeWine closed Ohio schools for at least three weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. Community partners in across the region have come together to support school-age-children seeking food.



TOLEDO - Connecting Kids to Meals (CKTM) is setting up 15 meal sites across Lucas County, and will distribute 12,000 weekend snack bags.

As previously announced: Toledo Public Schools also will serving grab and go meals to students out of eight school-locations. Parents and guardians can reserve a meal at a school by calling or texting United Way 211.

The eight TPS locations serving grab and go meals are:

Bowsher

Rogers

Scott

Start

Toledo Tech Academy

Waite

Woodward

Jones Leadership Academy.

If a parent or guardian cannot physically access one of the eight schools or one of the 15 CKTM sites, they will be given a private, “emergency” food number to call. At that number, they will leave a message and TPS representatives will coordinate home-food-delivery.

SYLVANIA - Sylvania schools have also laid out a plan to feed kids within the district.

Central Trail Elementary (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Hill View Elementary (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Northview High School (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

You will stay in your car. And school leaders will bring meals out to you. Please check the Sylvania Schools website for instructions on how to enter the pickup line at each location.

NORTHWOOD - The Northwood school district will have four bus routes leaving the building at 11 a.m. to deliver meals to bus stops throughout Northwood. The goal is to have the buses playing music so people can hear them coming.

If you can make it to any bus stop you can pick up a lunch (and breakfast for the next day) at no cost. This will continue from March 17-20 and March 30-April 3 at a minimum.

Students with work to turn in to the school can give that to the staff on the buses. If there is work to hand out to students that will likely be available on those buses as well as in the office for pick up.

For activities to keep your kids occupied during school closures, text the word HOME to 419-248-1100.

ADULTS UNABLE TO LEAVE HOME

MAUMEE VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH - Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is offering assistance by letting people request delivery of groceries and/or other household supplies. Additionally, folks can request a daily check-in via phone call.

Leaders with the church are reaching out to help those who belong to high-risk groups (like senior citizens and those who are immunocompromised) as well as parents whose children are home due to school closures.

Both the grocery delivery service and the daily check-in will be available over the next three weeks, from March 16 - April 6, with the possibility of continuing if needed.

If you are interested in receiving assistance, you are asked to contact Megan Rancier at sac@mvuuc.org with your name, phone number which type of assistance you would like to receive. Groceries and supplies should be paid for by the recipient via cash or check directly to the volunteer.

MOBILE MEALS - The “Meals on Wheels” program serves over 2,800 clients annually, bringing 326,000 nutritious meals each year to homebound people who are elderly, ailing or physically disabled.

To apply, click here.

MENTAL HEALTH

The Ohio Dept. of Health has a number of resources available for those coping with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Family Activities to Try During COVID-19 Closures - Link

COVID-19 and Reducing Panic - Link

COVID-19 and Anxiety - Link

Kids and COVID-19 - Link

Coping with a Disaster or Traumatic Event - Link

Tips for Social Distancing, Quarantine, and Isolation - Link

Coping with Stress During an Infectious Disease Outbreak - Link

INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19

In addition to the wealth of information located on both the CDC and World Health Organization websites, there are some local resources you can reach out to when you have questions regarding coronavirus.

TOLEDO HEALTH DEPT. - Toledo and Lucas County Residents can call 419-251-4000 or 419-291-5355 with questions about COVID-19 24 hours a day.

OHIO DEPT. OF HEALTH - If you have any questions regarding coronavirus and how it is affecting our state, there is a statewide hotline. Just call 833-4-ASK-ODH

WTOL - You can always text the WTOL phone number at 419-248-1100 to get the latest information. Send the word FACTS to get updated links, or send a specific question and we will do our best to find your verified answers.

