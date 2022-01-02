Resource Centers in Toledo working hard to help people in need during the snowstorm

Justin Moor, with the Area Office on Aging, says "There's all kinds of areas that sometimes people get anxious about when a big snowstorms coming."

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the winter storm approaches, there are several resource centers working for you behind the scenes.

Organizations like United Way of Greater Toledo and Area Office on Aging are there to help you as preparation for the to snowstorm begin.

Right now the roads are clear, but by the middle of this week, they'll be covered in snow. This will create difficulty for people to leave home and drive anywhere.

"There's all kinds of areas that people get anxious about when a big snowstorm is coming. You know, 'Am I gonna have enough food? Am I gonna have warmth? Am I gonna have somebody that I can contact to help,'" said Justin Moor, the Vice President of Planning and Program Development, Area Office on Aging.

And already the Area Office on Aging and the United Way of Greater Toledo are preparing to take your calls.

"In preparation for the snow day, one of the main things that we want to make sure is that folks know what resources are available. So we have already begun the process of contacting some of the agencies who mostly heavily refer to and see what their closure policy is," said Jill Bunge, the Vice President of Impact and Outreach with the United Way of Greater Toledo.

Bunge says the main focus is on making sure people have food, utilities, and safe shelter.

"We know that right now, our community is facing a major crisis with regards to housing and homelessness. So we are still telling everyone if they're experiencing homelessness or in crisis to call 211. We do have information available on shelters," said Bunge.

Staffers are going to be working around the clock and are prepared for an influx of calls.

As for the older folks, the Area Office on Aging is ready to assist those who can't leave their home.

"There's help that's available in terms of meals being brought to the home. There's help that's available in terms of a limited amount of snow removal. And we can also help with socialization. We know sometimes cabin fever can set in," said Moor.

Because no one should be left alone, without a helping hand.

"There are folks out there with resources. And so by dialing 211, we can really guide folks into the best resource that meets their specific needs and handle that on a case by case basis," said Bunge.

United Way of Greater Toledo is encouraging you to go ahead and make a plan for yourself and not wait until the last minute.

You can reach them 24/7.

If you have questions call 211.

They also have a system in place, where you ask to receive a call back if you're having to wait long for an answer.

You can also visit unitedwaytoledo.org for more information on resources.