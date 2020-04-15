OREGON, Ohio — Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at an Oregon apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at the Country Club Apartments on the 2700 block of Pickle Road.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming from an upstairs apartment when they arrived to the scene.

Crews were able to confine the fire to the upstairs apartment, and everyone was able to get out of the apartment safely.

Someone walking by the complex alerted authorities to the fire.

The Red Cross is at the scene to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.