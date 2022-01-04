Residents split on the idea to bring scooters into downtown Sylvania

Some people feel they're a good idea to perhaps make things more accessible. Others feel it doesn't make sense to bring them to the small city.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Feelings are split in Sylvania over scooters in the downtown area.

Some people feel they're a good idea to perhaps make things more accessible.

Then there are others who feel it doesn't make sense to bring them to the small city.

Usually, it's music, drinks and food that bring people to downtown Sylvania.

But next week the city might decide it could be scooters.

"When I first heard about that I was thinking it probably isn't the best environment for that," said Jill Johnson, a Sylvania Resident visiting downtown Sylvania on Friday.

Jill and Larry Johnson aren't really in favor of seeing the scooters in their town.

"For one it's a smaller town. A block or two long. It's a quaint, nice, settled-in kinda feeling. I don't feel like that is one necessary cause, there's not that much territory to cover," Jill said.

After seeing the success of scooter programs in other cities like Toledo, Sylvania's Streets Committee will meet Monday to discuss the potential of one here.

For nearby resident Melissa Hopfer, she says she's for it.

"I think the scooters are really exciting and fun. So I think it creates a lot of positive and exciting energy for any downtown area. And it might be a great way to bring people who don't live in the immediate area of downtown Sylvania," said Hopfer.

Sylvania's had success with its DORA program, where adults can drink and move about, but its downtown's not nearly the size of Toledo. And the Johnsons say that's a problem.

"In that small of a space, how would it combine with DORA?" said Larry.

"I can't imagine DORA and a scooter," Jill said.

"I can't imagine DORA and a scooter. As part of DORA is you stand and visit with people," Larry said.

But the couple has faith the city will hear all sides and make their choice based on that.

Hopfer believes it's a way of moving the city forward with more opportunities for visitors.

"The scooters in downtown Toledo have been really successful in terms of wayfinding down there. And people have been really excited and enthusiastic there," said Hopfer.

The streets committee plans to meet Monday at 7 p.m. in council chambers.