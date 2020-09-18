Residents safe after fire destroys home in Walbridge

3 departments responded to the fire on the 200 block of E. Perry in Walbridge, battling the blaze for half an hour on Thursday. The two homeowners escaped safely.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — A fire has destroyed a home in Walbridge tonight, but the two residents escaped the blaze safely.

Crews responded to the call on the 200 block of E. Perry around 8:30 p.m. and were faced with heavy flames on the outside of the building as they tried to make entry.

The combined efforts of the Lake Twp., Northwood and Allen-Clay Fire Departments had the fire under control around half an hour after arrival.

The homeowners, an older couple, safely escaped the fire. Their granddaughter told WTOL that the couple are fine, although their home of over 20 years was a total loss.

The family dog also did not survive the fire.