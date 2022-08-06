For residents of Deshler, floodwaters are an accepted inconvenience

Since flooding isn't uncommon, it's business as usual for many. But there were some vehicles, farmlands and residents that needed help.

DESHLER, Ohio — Kaitlynn Cox and Emily Dillery, and a large group of their friends said they woke up and headed to vacation bible school, only to find their very own mini water park right outside their doors.

"I like it," Kaitlynn Cox said.

"I do too. Fun to play in," Emily Dillery said.

Residents like Chris Suber, who's lived with Deshler's flooding for years, are unfazed.

"Not surprised. It's happened before, it'll happen again," Suber said.

Dillery remembers attempting to walk out the front door and was startled by all the water.

"We walked outside and it was about ankle deep to us both. So, we had to find a different way to get on the other side of town," Diller said.

Yes, some residents would see a few damp roads or see they had a large puddle here or there. But, other streets were completely underwater.

"I noticed one half of town was dry the other half wasn't," Cox said.

Since flooding isn't uncommon, it's business as usual for many. But there were some vehicles, farms lands and residents that needed help.

Some cars had engine trouble, they'd be flooded and needed a tow. A few residents needed to be rescued from their house which had become an island.

Suber and many other residents knew that just trying to get around the village, any chance of staying completely dry wasn't going to be 100%.

The easiest and most simple way to deal with the flooding? Accept it.

"It's the Black Swamp. So, it's kinda hard to get rid of the water. Just have to wait it out and be patient. It's all you can do," Suber said.

While admittedly it's inconvenient, no one seems too upset or feels the need to call for emergency services.

"No I don't feel we need any help and I don't know what it is that they could do different," Suber said.

When asked about how long they think the high waters will last, Kaitlynn Cox said her guess was at least two weeks.