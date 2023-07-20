Residents in Point Place brace Thursday for new storm

Just weeks after a June 15 tornado damaged the neighborhood, residents prepared Thursday for more severe weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five weeks after an EF-2 tornado struck Point Place, residents there were braced Thursday afternoon for another storm.

As severe thunderstorms with possible hail and heavy winds was headed for the region, residents in Point Place were thinking of the June 15 tornado that tore through their neighborhood.

"Saturday it rained so hard that the rain ran right through the light fixture over our kitchen sink," said Connie Walker whose house was badly damaged when the tornado ripped through her neighborhood.

Since then, a series of storms and continued rain have only made her situation worse. Her house has yet to be fully repaired.

"I was just shocked how much it did to this house," she said. "You know, both roofs, the garage roof and the house roof are bad."

The same storm that spawned a tornado in Point Place delivered 11 other tornadoes throughout southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio on June 15. The storms damaged trees, houses and other buildings that night but caused no reported injuries.

Earlier Thursday, workers put tarps over portions of Walker's roof to prevent more leaks from the coming storm.

"Today, we got pretty concerned. We're not going anywhere," she said. "We're just hanging close to home and everything, but yeah, it's a little scary, but we pray a lot, so that's what we're doing, praying."

