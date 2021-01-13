x
Residents evacuated following apartment fire in north Toledo

The fire was quickly put out and people were allowed back into the apartment floor by floor except for two floors where the fire occurred.

TOLEDO, Ohio — People who live at an apartment building on N. Erie Street near Cherry Street in north Toledo had to leave their homes early Wednesday morning because of a fire.

The fire started shortly before 3 a.m. on the eighth floor. When WTOL 11 crews arrived on the scene, there was visible smoke coming from a window on that floor. 

The Covenant House parking lot was filled with families with children and elderly covered in blankets, trying to keep warm in the frigid temperature.

The fire was quickly put out and tenants were allowed back in the building floor by floor, except for the eighth and top floors, where the fire happened. 

At least one elderly man was hospitalized following the fire. 

Fire authorities are still investigating what happened. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

