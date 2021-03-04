Residents beginning to move forward after losing everything in south Toledo apartment fire

Dozens were displaced in the two alarm fire Wednesday. Things they could never replace were destroyed by flames. But now they're moving forward, one day at a time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "The fire kept traveling and traveling and traveling," Tanglewood resident Gayla McCoy said.

When McCoy left her south Toledo apartment on Cresthaven Lane on Wednesday, she didn't see the fire until she was outside and she never expected to lose everything.

The fire ripped through the apartment building, tearing through precious belongings.

"We've lost a lot of memories, childhood memories, pictures, my grandmother's ashes, things that I can't get back," McCoy's daughter Kayla Hawthorne said.

McCoy says her daughter and the Red Cross have been very helpful in making sure she has what she needs to get by, one day at a time.

"It hasn't set in, my loss, but it has set in because I'm very emotional and I just, I can't get it off my mind," McCoy said.

With this weekend being Easter, McCoy says she would normally be cooking a large family meal in her home, but she's confident this season will be a rebirth and she'll find a new place soon.

"I'll start off with an air mattress," McCoy said, "just knowing I have a roof over my head will make me happy."