Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers

Lake Twp. Trustees in Wood County say the two sides were unable to agree on the terms of an extension to their contract for unincorporated parts of the township.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year.

Although the contract ends on December 31, Lake Township Trustees say Republic will collect trash and recycling for customers who use their service until January 31, after which residents will be responsible for securing their own service.

Lake Township Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson says the contract the township had with Republic was a preferred contract, meaning residents were not obligated to use Republic.

Ritson says Republic would not commit to an extension of the current contract because they wanted to make it an exclusive agreement, which would mean residents would no longer have the option of using another service.

Lake Township is encouraging residents who are impacted to call Waste Management, who they say will be servicing the area without a contract. There is also a list of providers on the township's website here.

In addition, the issue will be discussed at the Trustee’s next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Township Administration building.

It’s unclear at this time how many customers will be affected by the change.

Republic customers in Walbridge and Millbury will see no change in service.

