Memorial Day delaying Republic Services trash pickup by one day

Residents are asked to observe local ordinances and leave all trash at the curb by 6 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, Republic Services is adjusting their normal pickup schedule, causing a one day delay for residents of Toledo.

Even with the temporary adjustment, residents are still asked to place all materials at the curb by 6 a.m. in order to ensure collection.

Republic Services says that all trash also needs to be bagged prior to being placed inside the proper containers, as this will help reduce debris from flying out of the truck during the route. Recycling materials can be placed inside the containers without bags.

For more information about your specific trash day schedule, visit the Republic Services website, or use the My Resource app for iOS and Android.

