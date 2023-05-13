Congressman Latta honors students appointed to U.S. military service academies

The ceremony at the 180th Fighter Wing Saturday celebrated seven students entering U.S. service across the nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWANTON, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing is all about taking flight. On Saturday, a group of students took off on their own proverbial flights into U.S. Military academies at a ceremony at the 180th base in Swanton.

Of the seven students who were honored by Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) at the ceremony, four were able to attend.

Congressman Latta got the exciting honor to call the students about being accepted into the academies. He says just being accepted is an honor.

"We make the nominations to the academy. So we'll nominate a good number of students across the area, but then it's up to the academies who will actually make the appointment," Congressman Latta said.

One of Saturday's honorees, Colton Keefe, is heading west to the U.S. Airforce Academy in Colorado.

Keefe will be graduating soon from Bowling Green High School.

"It seems so unlikely to get accepted, so when you get that call it just shakes your world, and it still doesn't feel real," said Keefe.

Ansel Holt, who also went to Bowling Green High School, is headed in the opposite direction. He'll be going east to New York to West Point's Military Academy.

Holt will tend goal on the West Point hockey team. He says playing hockey has prepared him for life at the academy.

"I believe it's prepared me even more so to endure and enjoy the academy," Holt said.

Brenna Payne out of Luckey is also going to West Point. She is following in her Army dad's footsteps. Payne will be taking her skills to the lab to be a chemistry major.

"I'm most excited to meet the other cadet candidates there and just to experience the academy," said Payne.

Veronica Florek from Springfield High school is heading to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY where she will play soccer. She says the hard work she put into getting her appointment has all been worth it.

"Between the fitness assessments, the nominations, the paperwork and essays... I was nervous," said Florek. "But as soon as I got the call it was such a relief. It was deep breath, like it was good."

Congressman Latta says his advice to the lucky seven was simple but meaningful.

"Just be themselves, do their work and they'll do fine," said Rep. Latta.

The students will officially leave for their respective academies in the coming months.

Congressman Latta said they are already preparing for the next class as nominations need to be made by September.

A full list of students from the 5th congressional district appointed to the U.S. Military Service Academies:

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jossell Bakheet, Perrysburg, Olentangy Orange High School, Georgia Military College

Colton Keefe, Bowling Green, Bowling Green High School

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York

Ansel Holt, Bowling Green, Bowling Green High School

Brenna Payne, Luckey, Eastwood High School

Dylan Rockey, Bryan, Hayfield Secondary School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point New York

Veronica Florek, Maumee, Springfield High School

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland