Reports: Plane rerouted back to Columbus after geese cause engine fire

No one was injured during the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An American Airlines flight is safely on the ground after the plane experienced engine issues over Columbus Sunday morning.

Multiple witness reports around 8:00 a.m. came into the 10TV newsroom about a low-flying plane with flames sparking out of one of the engines.

According to FlightAware, the plane left the John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 7:45 a.m. headed toward Phoenix, Arizona. At around 8:00 a.m., the plane was over the Upper Arlington area when it turned back toward CMH.

FlightAware states the plane landed back at CMH around 8:20 a.m. on the south runway.

CMH confirmed to 10TV that the plane experience an engine fire and that the plane landed safely with no injuries.

According to a passenger on the plane, the pilot said that geese got into the engine which caused the engine to catch fire.

All of the passengers were taken onto another plane and scheduled to take back off to Phoenix at around 10:00 a.m.

The FAA is leading the investigation into this incident.