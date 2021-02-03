Authorities say 28 people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a truck.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol confirms that multiple people are dead after a crash in Imperial County, located near the Mexico border and about 50 miles from the Arizona border.

During a news conference at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Managing Director of the Emergency Department, Judy Cruz said, “We believe there was 28 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene. Four of them were flown out from the scene, 7 patients transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where unfortunately one of those has died since arrival."

During a press conference put on by California Highway Patrol there were conflicting numbers given out. Chief Omar Watson from CHP said there were 25 occupants in the vehicle and 12 of them were found dead at the scene. Due to the high number of people in the vehicle, multiple passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Chief Watson also confirmed an additional person died after being transported to the El Centro Regional Medical Center. The age range of people involved in the crash are 16-55.

Officers will remain on scene investigating the crash, but right now CHP says the vehicle was not being chased by law enforcement. It is unknown if the vehicle blew through a nearby stop sign.

The agency is currently working with the Mexican Consulate to figure out who is deceased so they can ultimately notify their next of kin.

CHP said they were assisted by Holtville Fire Department, Imperial County Sheriff, Imperial County Fire Department and the Imperial County Medical Examiner.

To watch the full press conference, click here.

The El Centro Medical Center gave another update at 11:30 a.m. That can be seen here.