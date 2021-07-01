Reports: Michigan Capitol temporarily closed while authorities investigate threat

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Capitol building is reportedly closed while authorities investigate a threat.
Lawmakers began tweeting about the closure Thursday morning.
State. Sen. Mallory McMorrow posted a screenshot of a message she got from Michigan State Police.
Sen. Curtis Hertel also tweeted about the closure.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to MSP and the Capitol for more information.
These reports come just one day after violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Four people died during the siege -- a woman was shot in the chest by police and three others suffered from medical emergency, according to local authorities. Fourteen D.C. police officers were injured, and so far, 52 people were arrested.
