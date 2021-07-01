Reports: Michigan Capitol temporarily closed while authorities investigate threat

Authorities are investigating a possible threat at the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Capitol building is reportedly closed while authorities investigate a threat.

Lawmakers began tweeting about the closure Thursday morning.

State. Sen. Mallory McMorrow posted a screenshot of a message she got from Michigan State Police.

This morning, Michigan.



Without consequences, this will keep happening. This is why it's so egregious that so many involved in yesterday's events were simply escorted out of the US Capitol and sent home. pic.twitter.com/AgA7uJvl54 — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) January 7, 2021

Sen. Curtis Hertel also tweeted about the closure.

Now the Michigan Capitol Building is closed because of a threat. — Senator Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) January 7, 2021

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to MSP and the Capitol for more information.

These reports come just one day after violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Four people died during the siege -- a woman was shot in the chest by police and three others suffered from medical emergency, according to local authorities. Fourteen D.C. police officers were injured, and so far, 52 people were arrested.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.