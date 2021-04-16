Reporting abuse during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Domestic violence shelters like The Cocoon have been close to or completely full for most of the past year. Dozens of calls came in for help as lockdowns lifted.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Domestic violence shelters like The Cocoon in Bowling Green have been close to, if not completely, full for most of the past year.

When lockdowns began lifting last summer, dozens of calls came in for help.

"Our shelter facility has been full, really, throughout all of 2020 and again this year throughout 2021. We've had a 50% jump in folks that are reporting sexual assault," said Executive Director of The Cocoon Kathy Mull.

Det. Todd Curtis with the Perrysburg Township Police Department says the pandemic has helped abusers get away with certain behavior.

"It's created an environment that kind of puts the perpetrators in a better situation to carry our their abuse to carry out their acts of violence," said Curtis.

During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, advocates want everyone to be aware of how they can support those who may be experiencing abuse and how to safely report it.

If you are in an emergency abusive situation, dispatchers are trained to pick up on clues should someone call 911

"A lot of people don't realize you can text 911, you can always call and leave an open line and the dispatchers are trained to pick up on that," said Curtis.

But not everyone experiencing abuse goes to police and in that case, places like The Cocoon are there for support.

"We can provide support, resources, options advocacy, really wherever they are in their journey," said Mull.

All resources from The Cocoon and other area domestic violence shelters are free for those seeking help.