Report suggests Ohioans are searching online for conspiracy theories

Moonshot says 16 percent of searches include intent to do harm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A safety tech firm that combats online harms found Ohio has a higher percentage of citizens searching online for armed groups and how to join them that the national average.

Moonshot released reports Tuesday for all 50 states, tracking violence extremism mobilization. Google search data indicates shows searches for armed groups are 19 percent higher per capita in Ohio than the national average.

The report found Ohio has a strong interest in political conspiracies and armed groups. The top searches for violent extremism themes in Ohio for 2020 were:

1. great awakening wwg1wga

2. Anarchist Cookbook

3. qanon plan to save the world

4. Join Three percenters

5. qanon info

The number of searched spiked in November around the U.S. Presidential election and again in January following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Moonshot found 60 percent of the people searching violent extremist keywords are male, and the most popular age group is 55-64 years old.